Nature Note: Sulfur Butterflies

Sulfur butterflies are yellow or orange and they may or may not have dark margins along the inner sides of their wings. If they do, they are called clouded. Cloudless sulfurs do not have the dark margins. There are several kinds of sulfur butterflies in the Skiatook area. This note describes the three we are seeing at our place—clouded sulfur, cloudless sulfur and dainty sulfur.

The largest of the three, also the largest sulfur in our area, is the cloudless sulfur. It is bright yellow and has a wingspan of 2-3 inches. The spots on the forewings and hindwings help to identify it. The butterfly does not have the dark wing margins. It is common in our area and can be seen on flowers and around mud puddles.

The clouded sulfur has dark margins on both the forewing and hindwing. It is also bright yellow and has a wingspan of 1¼-2 inches, so it is considerably smaller than the cloudless sulfur. Spots on the wings are an aid in identification. Like the cloudless sulfur, the butterflies are common in the Skiatook area and are seen on flowers and around mud pools.