Nature Note: Sphinx Moth Caterpillars

Last week's nature note was about two sphinx moths that fly and feed during the daytime. Fall is a good time to find the caterpillars of sphinx moths.

The two that are described today are the tersa sphinx moth caterpillar and the Carolina sphinx moth caterpillar, called a tobacco hornworm.

Sphinx moth caterpillars are large, have a horn or spike at the tail end, and lack setae, hair-like bristles that are found on many caterpillars.

The tobacco hornworm is green and can be found on many plants, including tomatoes. It has seven oblique white lines on the side of its body. There is a tomato hornworm caterpillar but it's a different species from the tobacco hornworm.

The tersa sphinx caterpillar has brown and green forms. Both have blurred white markings on the side. The spots on the sides of the caterpillars are spiracles, openings that are used for respiration.

The photo of the tobacco hornworm shows how sphinx moths get their name, from the way the caterpillar can raise its head and look like an Egyptian sphinx.

I have several caterpillars of both kinds in habitats and hope they will make cocoons and in the spring emerge as moths. The moths of both fly at night so I haven't been able to get pictures of them.

