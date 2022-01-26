Nature Note: Some Winter Birds

The brown creeper is an uncommon winter visitor in our area. It is a small inconspicuous brown bird that

up the trunk of a tree looking for insects. It is

above, whiteish below and has a relatively long downcurved bill. It has long pointed tail feathers, which it uses to prop itself against the tree.

Its mottled coloring blends perfectly with tree bark. We see it on our suet and peanut butter