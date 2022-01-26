Nature Note: Some Winter Birds
We all enjoy putting food out for birds in the wintertime. It's not really for the birds, though, it's for us so we can see them. Birds will always find the food they need, unless conditions are severe. Then we can help out. This note looks at some of the birds that we may not see as often as others at our feeders.
The brown creeper is an uncommon winter visitor in our area. It is a small inconspicuous brown bird that creeps up the trunk of a tree looking for insects. It is streaked brown above, whiteish below and has a relatively long downcurved bill. It has long pointed tail feathers, which it uses to prop itself against the tree. Its mottled coloring blends perfectly with tree bark. We see it on our suet and peanut butter feeders.
Downy woodpeckers are present year-round in the Skiatook area but are easier to spot in winter when the trees have dropped their leaves. They are a familiar sight at our backyard feeders and in the parks and woods. It's a small, black and white woodpecker that is often heard drumming on a tree looking for insects, before it is seen. The male has a red patch at the back of his head. It can be distinguished from its lookalike cousin, the hairy woodpecker, by its slightly smaller size, shorter bill and the black spots on the outside of its tail feathers (see blue dots in photo). The hairy woodpecker doesn't have these spots. We see them on our suet, peanut and peanut butter feeders.
Harris's sparrow is here only in winter. It is North America's largest sparrow. We are indeed fortunate to see it because it breeds in far northern Canada and winters in a narrow area of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. It is characterized by a black face and breast and a pink bill. It looks like it's wearing a black executioner's hood. Mixed seed feeders will attract it, especially platform feeders that are placed near the ground.
The white-breasted nuthatch is present year-round, but we see it mainly in winter. It is the larger of the two nuthatches we see. The other one is the read-breasted nuthatch but is found here only in winter. The white-breasted nuthatch has a blue-gray back, black crown and white face and belly. The female has a gray crown. It has a long, pointed bill and a short tail. It can be seen going up a tree as well as headfirst down the trunk. It's a solitary bird and feeds on insects and seeds. We see it on our mixed seed and peanut feeders.
White-crowned sparrows are here only during winter. They breed in northern Canada and Alaska. The adult has a boldly streaked black and white head, pinkish-orange bill, gray breast and a long tail. The juvenile bird has the same head pattern, but the streaks are reddish-brown. The birds feed on the ground but will come to mixed seed platform feeders that are near the ground.
We always scatter mixed bird seed on our back porch. This attracts sparrows, juncos, blue jays and cardinals.