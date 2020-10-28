Nature Note: Slender Glass lizard

Have you ever seen a lizard that doesn't have legs? There really is one. We have it in Oklahoma, and right here in the Skiatook area.

It's the slender glass lizard. Its coloring is tan, and it has a dark stripe down the middle of its back and finer stripes on the sides. Adults are 2-3 feet long (some longer).

Glass lizards are often mistaken for snakes, but they have ear openings and movable eyelids, things that snakes don't have. I doubt that anyone is going to get close enough to check them out, though.

Their movement tends to be straight rather than serpentine like a snake's, and when in a hurry they "throw" themselves into the grass at the edge of a trail.

It's called a glass lizard because it can break off its tail when confronted by a predator. The broken, wiggling tail distracts the predator, allowing the lizard to escape.

