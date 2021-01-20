Nature Note: Short-eared owls at Tallgrass Prairie Reserve

Short-eared owls are found in open country and grasslands such as meadows, marshes, prairies, and tundra. They nest in northern Canada and Alaska and winter south to northern Texas. They are resident in Kansas and on over to the Northwest. The best season and place to see them in our area is during winter at the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve, 20 minutes north of Pawhuska and only an hour from Skiatook.
The short-eared owl is a medium-sized owl with a large head and a short, rounded tail. It has tiny "ear" tufts, which are difficult to see, on the top of its head (seen as little bumps in the two photos). The owl is heavily streaked and has a whiteish face with dark patches around its yellow eyes. It is the most aerial of our owls and often flies during the day, especially near sundown. It flaps and glides over the prairie with deep wingbeats and looks like a huge floppy moth.
The owl shares its habitat with the northern harrier, a hawk that flies during the day. Both are hunting for rodents. The flight and hunting style of the hawk and owl are similar so it's easy to confuse the two. Short-eared owls have long, rounded wings, a large head, and a short tail. Northern harriers have long more pointed wings, a small head, and a long tail. Harriers also have a white band across the base of the tail. The hawk and owl both roost on the ground and make their nests on the ground.
My wife and I went to the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve two weeks ago to look for short-eared owls and had one of our best visits there. We saw several dozen owls, including a group of 6 chasing each other over the prairie. Also, dozens of hawks, mostly red-tailed hawks and northern harriers, bison, white-tailed deer, a coyote, and a bald eagle. The owls started flying about a half hour before sunset, around 5:00, which would be a little later now. We saw most of them along the Bison Loop. Those of us living in Skiatook are indeed fortunate to be so close to the Preserve, a wonderful place to see a variety of wildlife any time of the year.
There are seven kinds of owls that may be seen in the Skiatook area; they include the great horned owl, barred owl, eastern screech owl, barn owl, long-eared owl, short-eared owl, and snowy owl. We have seen all but the snowy owl at our place. However, we have seen snowy owls, one in Washington County and another in Osage county. Long-eared owls, short-eared owls, and snowy owls are here only in winter, the other four are resident year-round.