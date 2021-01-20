Nature Note: Short-eared owls at Tallgrass Prairie Reserve

My wife and I went to the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve two weeks ago to look for short-eared owls and had one of our best visits there. We saw several dozen owls, including a group of 6 chasing each other over the prairie. Also, dozens of hawks, mostly red-tailed hawks and northern harriers, bison, white-tailed deer, a coyote, and a bald eagle. The owls started flying about a half hour before sunset, around 5:00, which would be a little later now. We saw most of them along the Bison Loop. Those of us living in Skiatook are indeed fortunate to be so close to the Preserve, a wonderful place to see a variety of wildlife any time of the year.