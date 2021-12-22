Nature Note: Scorpions

The scorpions we see in the Skiatook area are called bark scorpions.

They are small (maximum length 2½ inches) brown arachnids (a word derived from the Greek meaning "spider"). They have a faint stripe or two down the back. Arachnids, such as scorpions, spiders, ticks and mites, are arthropods with 8 legs.

The term arthropod comes from the Greek words meaning "jointed legs." Crabs and crawdads (crustacea) are arthropods with 10 legs. Insects are arthropods with 6 legs, centipedes and millipedes are arthropods with many legs (40-400).

Scorpion venom is mildly toxic to humans. A sting is only slightly more painful than that of a bee or wasp. There will be pain and swelling at the site, but it rarely causes problems.

As the weather turns cold in the fall, it is not unusual to find a scorpion in the house. Some come in because it's warm, others are brought in with wood intended for the fireplace. They are hidden beneath the bark.

Our dog found the one pictured in the living room. Scorpions are excellent climbers. We once found one behind the picture that hangs on the wall behind the head of our bed.

Scorpions in the southwestern U.S. are far more dangerous. A sting by one could be life-threatening. In Mexico, it is estimated that a thousand deaths a year are caused by scorpion stings, most occurring in children younger than five. The large scorpion pictured here was one we found in Tucson, Arizona.