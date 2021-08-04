Nature Note: Scissor-Tailed Fly Catcher State Bird of Oklahoma

The scissor-tailed flycatcher is the state bird of Oklahoma. It was illustrated on the 2008 Oklahoma quarter and on the current license plate. It's a beautiful bird with a pearl-colored head, dark wings, salmon-pink under the wings and belly and a long, forked tail. Its summer range is Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Winters are spent in southern Mexico and Central America. It belongs to the flycatcher family, so the diet consists of insects which it catches mainly while flying.

Scissortails nest in open country with scattered trees. The cup-shaped nest is made of natural and manmade materials, including grasses, string, cloth and wool. The nests I've seen have all been less than 12 feet above the ground, with most of them in small trees, especially redbuds, at eye level.

The female lays 3–6 eggs that are cream-colored and have reddish brown spots and blotches. Eggs are incubated for two weeks, then hatch. Both parents feed the babies. The young scissortails grow rapidly and are ready to leave the nest in 14 days. They stay in their parents' territory of 2-3 weeks, are fed by the parents and learn to hunt on their own. Young birds have a short tail and the body is paler than the adult, with little or no pink on the belly.

