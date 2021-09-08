Nature Note: Ruby-throated Hummingbird

The hummingbird we see throughout the summer in the Skiatook area is the ruby-throated hummingbird. They arrive in early April and depart late summer. The ones we see now are birds that have arrived from further north. Ours have already headed south. They feed voraciously in mid-summer to store up enough fat to make the 600-mile nonstop trip across the Gulf of Mexico to Central America where they spend the winter. A hummingbird weighs approximately a tenth of an ounce, roughly the weight as a Lincoln penny.

The hummingbird we see throughout the summer in the Skiatook area is the ruby-throated hummingbird. They arrive in early April and depart late summer. The ones we see now are birds that have arrived from further north. Ours have already headed south. They feed voraciously in mid-summer to store up enough fat to make the 600-mile nonstop trip across the Gulf of Mexico to Central America where they spend the winter. A hummingbird weighs approximately a tenth of an ounce, roughly the weight as a Lincoln penny.

The hummingbird we see throughout the summer in the Skiatook area is the ruby-throated hummingbird. They arrive in early April and depart late summer. The ones we see now are birds that have arrived from further north. Ours have already headed south. They feed voraciously in mid-summer to store up enough fat to make the 600-mile nonstop trip across the Gulf of Mexico to Central America where they spend the winter. A hummingbird weighs approximately a tenth of an ounce, roughly the weight as a Lincoln penny.

The male ruby-throat is the one with the iridescent red throat. The female has a white throat with fine black spots. Both have green backs and a whitish belly, although the lower belly of the male is darker.

The male ruby-throat is the one with the iridescent red throat. The female has a white throat with fine black spots. Both have green backs and a whitish belly, although the lower belly of the male is darker.

The male ruby-throat is the one with the iridescent red throat. The female has a white throat with fine black spots. Both have green backs and a whitish belly, although the lower belly of the male is darker.