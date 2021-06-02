Nature Note: Red-spotted purple butterfly

The red-spotted purple is a beautiful butterfly that we see in the Skiatook area from May to October. It is fairly common and can be found in town yards and parks and in the country.

It's overall coloring is a nearly iridescent blue-black. The butterfly rests on shrubs and other vegetation and slowly opens and closes it wings. The first time I saw one, it was resting on a plant with its wings open. I looked at it and thought, "Okay, it's a red-spotted purple. Where are the red spots?." Then it closed its wings. "Ahh!" the spots on the closed wings were striking. I usually see them on shady trails, rarely on full-sun ones.