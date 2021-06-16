Nature Note: Red-Shouldered Hawks

There are two kinds of buteos (broad-winged, soaring hawks) that are resident year-round in the Skiatook area, the red-tailed hawk and the red-shouldered hawk. Red-tailed hawks prefer open country, red-shouldered hawks are seen more often in wooded areas. This week's note is about a pair of red-shouldered hawks that nested on our property this summer.
Two years ago, a great horned owl roosted all winter in a tree in our pine grove. That summer I placed a box in the tree where it had roosted and filled it with grasses and twigs, hoping it would nest the following year, but it didn't. However, this summer a pair of red-shouldered hawks used the box. They added more twigs and sticks, made a nest and raised two young.
Adult red-shouldered hawks have horizontal orange markings on the breast and have red shoulders, hence the name. Juveniles have vertical brown streaks on the breast, which they will keep for a year. Red-shouldered hawks have longer wings and longer tails than most soaring hawks. Their diet consists of snakes, lizards, frogs, insects and small mammals.
On March 28, I saw a hawk on the nest box and later that day checked the nest and found three eggs. The female and the male both incubated the eggs, which hatched on April 23. The parents brought a variety of food to the nest – snakes, amphibians and small rodents. Recently, our daughter and family visited from Atlanta. Our 8-year-old granddaughter collets everything. One evening under the hawk tree, she picked up two pieces of snake backbone, a small box turtle shell, several rodent bones and crawdad claws. All perfectly cleaned by the hawks. She put them in a Ziploc to go back to Atlanta. Everyone saw the hawks during the visit.
On May 21, I saw only two young hawks on the nest. Later that day I found the remains of the third one at the far side of the grove. It may have been killed by a great horned owl. I was concerned that if it were an owl, it would return for easy prey, but that didn't happen. The remaining hawks were a large female and smaller male. I think the third young hawk, which was small, was probably a male. Female hawks are larger than males.
The parents brought food to the young hawks throughout the day. We could hear the youngsters calling from before sunrise and during the day. Snakes were a main part of their diet, which pleased my wife since she's not fond of snakes. "They can have all the snakes they want," she said. The young female took her first flights on June 4, 42 days after hatching. The little male flew for the first time on June 7, 45 days after hatching. Field guides say they fledge in 35–49 days. I saw some of the female's first flights and saw the male's first one, I think. When I checked the nest on the morning of June 7, the young hawks were both at the nest and the female immediately flew to another tree. The male hesitated for a moment then flew to a tree about 15 feet away. He missed his footing when landing and fluttered to the ground, but quickly flew to a small red cedar, then to the lower branches of a pine.
The juvenile female has flown down to the pond, 200 yards from the pine grove, but the juvenile male is still in the pine grove. In the early morning, I hear the male calling from the pine grove and the female from the pond. The parents will feed the young hawks for 8-10 weeks after they fledge, to early or mid-August.
I never saw greenery in the nest with the eggs; however, the parents kept sprigs of green vegetation, leaves or pine needles, in the nest with the young hawks (see pictures). I'm not sure why they did this. Perhaps it was a source of moisture, or for cooling, camouflage, something for the young ones to nibble on. Thoughts, anyone?