Nature Note: Red-Shouldered Hawks

On May 21, I saw only two young hawks on the nest. Later that day I found the remains of the third one at the far side of the grove. It may have been killed by a great horned owl. I was concerned that if it were an owl, it would return for easy prey, but that didn't happen. The remaining hawks were a large female and smaller male. I think the third young hawk, which was small, was probably a male. Female hawks are larger than males.

The parents brought food to the young hawks throughout the day. We could hear the youngsters calling from before sunrise and during the day. Snakes were a main part of their diet, which pleased my wife since she's not fond of snakes. "They can have all the snakes they want," she said. The young female took her first flights on June 4, 42 days after hatching. The little male flew for the first time on June 7, 45 days after hatching. Field guides say they fledge in 35–49 days. I saw some of the female's first flights and saw the male's first one, I think. When I checked the nest on the morning of June 7, the young hawks were both at the nest and the female immediately flew to another tree. The male hesitated for a moment then flew to a tree about 15 feet away. He missed his footing when landing and fluttered to the ground, but quickly flew to a small red cedar, then to the lower branches of a pine.