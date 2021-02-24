Nature Note: Rainbows and Sundogs

Rainbows and sundogs are two of Nature's lovely lightshows.

Rainbows are caused by sunlight reflected on water droplets. They are multicolored arcs that occur in the sky directly opposite the sun. A rainbow is red on the outside with violet on the inner side. From the outside the colors are red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet, all the colors of the spectrum. A way to remember the order of colors is to think, Roy G Biv.

Sundogs are concentrated patches of sunlight that refract light through icy clouds and look like pieces of rainbow, with red on the inside, towards the sun, then blue and white on the outside. They are 22° left or right of the sun which is near the horizon. The term sundog has been in use since the early 1600s, but its origin is unknown.

Rainbows are usually the sign of an end to rain; sundogs often mean that rain or snow is on the way.

