Nature Note: No 100+ degree days this summer

September is here and my thoughts turn to fall, even though it can still be hot and the calendar says fall doesn't start until the 22nd. Nature's fall begins September 1st.

This summer was only the second summer in the past 20 years that the temperature didn't hit 100°F in Skiatook. Our hottest day was 99° on August 28 and the forecast for September is for fairly mild temperatures. 2004 was the other year when we didn't reach 100 degrees. That temperature was 98° on July 15 and August 3.

This year we are also slightly above normal for annual rainfall, even though June was dry (only 0.8 inch of rain for the month). March, April, and May were rainy months with a total of 16.8 inches, as was July with 6.4 inches.

Enjoy the fall.

