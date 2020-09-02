 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nature Note: No 100+ degree days this summer

Nature Note: No 100+ degree days this summer

Only $5 for 5 months
Summer Pond

Summer pond David John/Submitted

 Lindsey Chastain

September is here and my thoughts turn to fall, even though it can still be hot and the calendar says fall doesn't start until the 22nd. Nature's fall begins September 1st.

This summer was only the second summer in the past 20 years that the temperature didn't hit 100°F in Skiatook. Our hottest day was 99° on August 28 and the forecast for September is for fairly mild temperatures. 2004 was the other year when we didn't reach 100 degrees. That temperature was 98° on July 15 and August 3.

This year we are also slightly above normal for annual rainfall, even though June was dry (only 0.8 inch of rain for the month). March, April, and May were rainy months with a total of 16.8 inches, as was July with 6.4 inches.

Enjoy the fall.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Skiatook Police arrests August 21-28
News

Skiatook Police arrests August 21-28

  • Updated

Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, August 21, 2020, through early morning Friday, August…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News