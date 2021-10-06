Nature Note: Monarch butterfly

The monarch butterfly is probably the most popular and recognized butterfly in North America.

Right now, the butterflies are migrating through the Skiatook area and laying their eggs on milkweed plants, the host plant for the larva (caterpillar). The butterflies are flying south to their wintering grounds in the mountain forests of central Mexico. Millions of them make the journey each fall. The butterflies that are migrating south are not the ones we saw in the spring, though. They are fourth-generation butterflies.

Back in the spring, the butterflies that left their wintering grounds in Mexico travelled thousands of miles throughout North America to as far north as Canada. As they moved north, the first-generation butterflies laid eggs on milkweed plants. After hatching and becoming butterflies, the second generation continued north, repeating the process to produce third and fourth-generation butterflies. These are the butterflies that we now see migrating south.