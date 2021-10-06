Nature Note: Monarch butterfly

The monarch butterfly is probably the most popular and recognized butterfly in North America.
Right now, the butterflies are migrating through the Skiatook area and laying their eggs on milkweed plants, the host plant for the larva (caterpillar). The butterflies are flying south to their wintering grounds in the mountain forests of central Mexico. Millions of them make the journey each fall. The butterflies that are migrating south are not the ones we saw in the spring, though. They are fourth-generation butterflies.
Back in the spring, the butterflies that left their wintering grounds in Mexico travelled thousands of miles throughout North America to as far north as Canada. As they moved north, the first-generation butterflies laid eggs on milkweed plants. After hatching and becoming butterflies, the second generation continued north, repeating the process to produce third and fourth-generation butterflies. These are the butterflies that we now see migrating south.
The number of monarch butterflies has dramatically decreased in recent years. More than 90% of the monarchs in North America have disappeared in the last 20 years. Causes are loss of habitat and the use of herbicides, which kill milkweeds, the caterpillar's only source of food. To save the monarch from extinction, ranchers and farmers need to understand the threat of using herbicides on their properties. County governments should eliminate roadside spraying with herbicides. Additionally, homeowners can plant more milkweeds in their gardens.
Although I have looked at dozens of milkweed plants with mature caterpillars, I have never seen a chrysalis in the wild. To get photos, I raised three caterpillars in plastic containers, giving them fresh milkweed leaves daily. I was amazed at their voracious appetites and the number of leaves they consumed. All three made chrysalises and butterflies emerged from all three.
It's hard to imagine a butterfly all folded up inside that tiny chrysalis. All three were perfectly formed. The butterflies were two females and a male. The females emerged after nine days, the male after eight days. Although it's a small sample size, perhaps female monarchs take a bit longer to develop than males.
I released the butterflies back into the wild. The development times are: eggs hatch in about four days, caterpillars feed for two weeks or so, chrysalises mature within ten days and butterflies live for two to six weeks.