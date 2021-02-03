Nature Note: Mistletoe, the State Floral Emblem

Oklahoma has three state flowers. Mistletoe is the State Floral Emblem, the Oklahoma rose, a deep red hybrid tea, is the State Flower, and Indian blanket is the State Wildflower.

Mistletoe was adopted as the territorial flower in 1893, 14 years before statehood. In arguing for mistletoe to be the official flower, it was pointed out that the prior winter had been so severe that mistletoe with its green leaves and white berries was the only color that settlers could find to put on graves. It became the state floral emblem after statehood.

Even though mistletoe obtains water and minerals from the host tree, it has chlorophyll in its leaves, carries out photosynthesis and makes glucose, its source of energy, so it is not a true parasite but is referred to as a hemiparasite. It is possible for mistletoe to kill a tree, but it would be rare. The tree would have to be small, already stressed from drought or disease and be covered with mistletoe. Mistletoe would simply contribute to its death and not necessarily be the cause.

Birds that feed on mistletoe berries spread the seeds in their droppings and by wiping their bills on branches. The sticky seeds adhere to branches, germinate, and produce rootlike tendrils that penetrate the bark of the branch. Plants are male and female but only females produce berries.

Mistletoe has been a part of human history for millennia. It appears in ancient Greek mythology. Aeneas, a Trojan hero, and the son of Aphrodite (Venus) used mistletoe to reach the underworld. Later, in Norse mythology, the god Baldur was shot and killed by an arrow made of mistletoe wood and the berries are the tears of Baldur's mother. The Celtic druids considered mistletoe sacred and believed it to be a symbol of friendship, hope, and renewal. In Western culture mistletoe has been associated with Christmas and is used with holly for seasonal decorations. Of course, there's the long-standing tradition of kissing under the mistletoe, which is celebrated in songs such as "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause" and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

