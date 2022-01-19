 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nature Note: Mammatus Clouds
0 Comments

Nature Note: Mammatus Clouds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mammatus clouds are pouch-like clouds that hang down from the underside of a cloud bank.  They are formed when cold air sinks down and forms pockets.  They may appear ominous but are generally harmless and are often seen after the worst of a storm has passed.  The term mammatus is derived from the Latin "mamma," meaning breast.

 
The clouds are made of ice crystals and may be visible for 10-15 minutes.  They are frequently associated with thunderstorms and are often seen during the spring tornado season in Oklahoma.  Aviators will avoid them because of their turbulence.
 
We recently saw some over our house in late December and also this week.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omicron isn't 'mild' when kids get infected: 'We're seeing an increase in hospitalizations,' Saint Francis doctors say
News

Omicron isn't 'mild' when kids get infected: 'We're seeing an increase in hospitalizations,' Saint Francis doctors say

  • Updated

"They were saying this was a more-transmissible variant. But everyone was saying it was a mild variant, as well. … That's not necessarily what we're seeing in pediatrics," Dr. John Lukeman said Monday.

Related

'Omicron is very, very serious': 41,400 lives could be saved if we double booster shots

'You shouldn’t take anything for granted': Family loses three to COVID in nine months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert