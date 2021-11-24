 Skip to main content
Nature Note: Male and female butterflies
Nature Note: Male and female butterflies

Sexual dimorphism is a term used to describe the difference in size or appearance of males and females of the same species. It is derived from the Greek words "di" (two) and "morph" (form). Male and female butterflies may appear the same, may have slight differences or even appear as different butterflies.

For many of our common butterflies the males and females look alike. A subtle difference is seen between the male and female monarch butterfly. The male has a small black spot along a vein in each hindwing (see arrows in photo). The male eastern tiger swallowtail is always yellow, but females can be yellow or black. The female, whether yellow or black, will have blue along the margin of the hindwing.

