Nature Note: Leucism

Leucism is the partial loss of pigmentation in an animal causing it to be white. It is a genetic mutation in which pigment is prevented from being deposited. The stem leuc is from the Greek meaning "white."

A leucistic animal may be completely white or have partially colored skin, hair or feathers, and as such is referred to as "piebald." Eyes are not affected and retain their normal color. In contrast, albinism is a genetic mutation in which there is a complete loss of pigmentation, with the eyes usually being pink. Albino is derived from Latin albus "white."

We had a leucistic Eurasian collard dove coming to our bird feeders this year. It had normal eye coloring, the dark neck-ring, a little brown on the body and some gray on the wings. Otherwise, it was white.

