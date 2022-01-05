Nature Note: Insect Metamorphosis

Metamorphosis is a biological process whereby an animal changes from an immature form to an adult form. It involves going through distinct physiological stages, and is seen in some fish, amphibians (frogs, toads, salamanders) and insects. The term metamorphosis is derived from the Greek words meta "transforming" and morphe "form." It may be complete or incomplete.

Incomplete metamorphosis in insects involves three stages – egg, nymph, adult. The immature stages (nymphs) look like miniature adults. Examples include grasshoppers, cockroaches and the true bugs (cicadas, aphids, stink bugs, and others). Katydids, grasshoppers and crickets belong to the same family.

During complete insect metamorphosis, there are four stages – egg, larva, pupa, adult. Larval stages are called caterpillars, grubs and maggots. Caterpillars are the larvae of butterflies and moths, grubs the larvae of beetles and maggots the larvae of flies.