Nature Note: Honeysuckle can be invasive

There are two kinds of honeysuckle in the Skiatook area. One is a native plant; the other is nonnative and invasive.

Native honeysuckle, called red or coral honeysuckle, is a climbing vine that has nonfragrant, tubular red flowers from April through September, and red berries in late fall. The vines do not cover and smother vegetation the way the nonnative invasive vines do.

The other honeysuckle is Japanese honeysuckle, a fast-growing, semi-evergreen vine. The highly fragrant, bilobed flowers open white, then fade to yellow and are present during the warmer months. Berries are black and develop in the fall.

Japanese honeysuckle is native to eastern Asia and was introduced to Long Island, N.Y., in 1806 to control erosion. Since then, it has spread throughout much of the United States. The vines form large tangles that can cover vegetation, block sunlight, and cause it to die. Vines will also kill shrubs and saplings by tightly twisting around branches, strangling or girdling them. The dried leaves and flowers are used in traditional medicine in China.

