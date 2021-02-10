Nature Note: Herons and egrets

Herons and egrets are wading birds with long necks and straight, pointed bills, which they use to capture prey. When flying the neck is usually folded in an "S" shape. Several kinds may be seen on the ponds in the Skiatook area, including the great blue heron, great egret, snowy egret, little blue heron, cattle egret, green heron, black-crowned night heron, and yellow-crowned night heron.

We have seen all at our place except the yellow-crowned night heron. The great blue heron is the only one that is present year-round. The others are here only during the warmer months.

The terms heron and egret are common names and are not meant to suggest they are significantly different. However, egrets are mainly white and may have plumes during the breeding season. They are smaller than herons. Herons are dark and variously colored.

Herons and egrets nest in trees in large colonies. An exception to this is the green heron, which is a solitary nester. A pair of green herons nest on our pond every summer.

Many years ago, while camping in Florida on Key Marathon, a green heron would visit our campsite for bits of food. It would take the food to the water, drop it in and wait for the little fish to swim in for it, then spear one for its own meal. Clever bird!

