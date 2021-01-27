Nature Note: Hard-working Honeybees

Honeybees are possibly the most industrious of insects, perhaps of all animals. During the warm months they literally work themselves to death collecting nectar and pollen.

To make 12 ounces of honey, that's a honey bear at Walmart, the bees in a hive will fly a distance equivalent to one and a half times around the earth and visit more than a million and a half flowers. That's just to make 12 ounces of honey! Every time I think of that, I'm stunned. Keep in mind that the bees doing all the work are the female worker bees. Male honeybees, drones, don't do any work.

My wife and I have seen honeybees collecting nectar and pollen during every month of the year. On a warm winter day, they will be out searching for food. During the winter months we have seen them on American Elm, callery pear, crocus, goldenrod, henbit, and rosemary.

The lifetime of a worker bee during the busy flowering season is about 6 weeks. The first 2 weeks of her life are spent in the hive, taking care of the queen and the developing young and in cleaning and maintaining the hive.