Nature Note: Great Golden Digger Wasp
Nature Note: Great Golden Digger Wasp

The great golden digger is a colorful nonaggressive wasp. The wasp is nearly an inch long and can be found feeding on the nectar of flowers. It has a bright orange body, and a short, pinched "waist" between the thorax and black-tipped abdomen. The hairs on the head and thorax are golden.

They are solitary wasps. Females dig tunnels in the ground for their nests, hence the name digger wasp. A female will place anesthetized prey, such as crickets and grasshoppers, in her 2–7 cells and lays a single egg in each. Hatched larvae will feed on the paralyzed prey. There is one generation a year, during July/August.

