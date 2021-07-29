Nature Note: Galls abnormal growths on trees

alls are abnormal growths on the leaves and twigs of many plants. The oak trees in the Skiatook area have two kinds of galls, a leaf gall and a twig gall. Both are caused by tiny wasps. Galls provide food and shelter for developing larvae.

The oak leaf gall, also called an oak apple, is spherical, 1-2 inches in diameter. A female wasp will lay an egg on a leaf bud. Chemicals produced by the larva cause a gall to form. Larvae feed on gall tissue, undergo development, transform into adults and exit the gall through a tiny hole in the gall. Initially, the gall is hard and mottled but as larvae feed on the tissue it becomes filled with a spongy mass and dries to a brown paper-thin wall.

The oak twig gall, also called horned oak gall, is an irregular-shaped, golf ball-size woody growth on a twig. Spikes or horns protrude from the surface of mature galls. A female wasp lays eggs under the surface of a young twig. Chemicals released by the larvae cause the gall to form. It will take nearly 3 years for development from egg through larva to adult wasp. Larvae feed on gall tissue and adult wasps will escape the gall through the horns, chewing an exit hole at the tip.