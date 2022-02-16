Nature Note: Flying Geese

Why do geese fly in a "V" formation? The main reason is that it conserves energy. Each bird in the line flies slightly higher than the one in front of it and in doing so, it reduces wind resistance. The goose at the front of the V is working the hardest. When it gets tired, another will take its place. By taking turns out front, the flock will be able to cover considerable distances during migration before they have to stop, rest and eat. The same is true for geese flying in a single line.

The other reason for flying in a line or a "V" is that it's easier for the geese to keep track of each other, it helps with communication and coordination within the group.

Craig Johnson, one of my favorite novelists, is the author of the Walt Longmire series, about a county sheriff in Colorado. Longmire and his Cheyene Indian friend are watching a "V" of geese fly over one day, when the Cheyene asks, "You know why one side of the "V" is always longer than the other?" After a moment, Longmire says, "Why is that?" The Cheyene replies, "Because . . . there are more geese on one side than the other. Um-hmm, yes it is so . . . "