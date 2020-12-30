Nature Note: Field mice bond for life

Voles, often referred to as meadow mice or field mice, are small mouse-like rodents. They are brownish with dense fur and have short tails and small ears. Even though they are common and are active both day and night year-round, they are seldom seen.

There are 25 kinds of voles in the United States. Two occur in Oklahoma and both are found in the Skiatook area. They are the prairie vole and the pine vole. Despite the name, pine voles rarely are found in pines but occur in deciduous woods and are often referred to as woodland voles.

The head and body length for both is 3½–5 inches; the pine vole has a tail that is half as long as that of the prairie vole.

Voles make tunnels near the surface of the ground. They also make above-ground narrow runways in the grass. Vole tunnels are not noticeable, unlike mole tunnels that raise the ground.

The names mole and vole are so similar it is easy to confuse the two. Moles are insectivores (insect eating) and they eat insects, grubs, and earthworms, whereas voles are herbivores (plant eating), and their diet consists of roots, grasses, and seeds. While voles live above and below ground, moles spend their lives underground.