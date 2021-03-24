Nature Note: Eyesight and vision in birds

Eyesight and vision in birds is complex. It's a bird's most important sense and relative to their size, they have the largest eyes of any animal. Some birds have binocular vision, others monocular vision. Some can see at night, most can't.

In binocular vision both eyes focus on the same object. Raptors (hawks and owls) have eyes that face forward, and they have binocular vision. It is front-facing eyes that allow for binocular vision. Humans also have front-facing eyes and binocular vision.

Because of the construction of the retina, hawks have eyesight that is about eight times more acute than humans. A distant object that would just be a blur to a human would be in sharp focus to a hawk.

With monocular vision each eye is focused on a different object. Birds, other than raptors, have eyes on the sides of their heads and have monocular vision. This gives them excellent peripheral vision of at least 340 degrees, which is critical for seeing potential predators.

There are two reasons why owls can see at night. First, they have very large front-facing eyes that are 2.2 times larger than the eyes of birds of similar weight. And second, the retina of the eye is packed with cells (rods) that are 500 to 1,000 times more sensitive to light than the other type of retinal cell (cones).

Cones are the retinal cells responsible for color perception. Birds have four types of cones, humans have three. Birds see all the colors of the rainbow that humans see, but birds also see parts of the ultraviolet (UV) spectrum. The ability of birds to see UV light changes the perception they have of many objects. For example, some berries and fruit have a waxy coating that reflects UV light making them stand out against green foliage. The plumage of two birds that looks the same to a human may appear very different to a bird with UV perception.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.