Nature Note: Eight Spotted Forester Moth

The eight-spotted forester is a colorful moth found in eastern and central Oklahoma, including the Skiatook area. There are two breeding cycles, one in the spring and another in August.

It is a small, ¾-inch-long, day-flying moth that appears much like a butterfly as it feeds on nectar. The moth is velvety black with metallic blue scales. The front and middle pairs of legs have bright orange hairs, giving it the look of a dancer with leg warmers. Only two white spots can be seen on the moth in the picture, although eight will be seen when the wings are open. It has white patches over the shoulders.