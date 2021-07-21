 Skip to main content
Nature Note: Eight Spotted Forester Moth
The eight-spotted forester is a colorful moth found in eastern and central Oklahoma, including the Skiatook area.  There are two breeding cycles, one in the spring and another in August. 
 
It is a small, ¾-inch-long, day-flying moth that appears much like a butterfly as it feeds on nectar.  The moth is velvety black with metallic blue scales.  The front and middle pairs of legs have bright orange hairs, giving it the look of a dancer with leg warmers.  Only two white spots can be seen on the moth in the picture, although eight will be seen when the wings are open.  It has white patches over the shoulders.
 
The caterpillars feed on grape leaves and Virginia creeper.  Pupae overwinter in the soil or crevices in wood.  They can be found where the woods border open areas, the woods providing food for caterpillars and meadows having wildflowers and nectar for the moths.  It's a strikingly colored moth so keep a lookout for one in the daytime.
