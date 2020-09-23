Nature Note: Eastern Red Bat

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The eastern red bat is widespread throughout Oklahoma.

The tiny bats are reddish brown with white patches on their wrists (seen in the photo of the three pups). The ears are small and rounded. The bats are solitary and roost high in trees during the daytime, which is unlike colonial bats, such as cave bats, that roost in caves or other structures by the hundreds or thousands. Most female bats have two nipples and have one pup at a time. Red bats have four nipples and will have several pups at once.

Until recently it was not known what red bats did during the winter. Many bats migrate south or hibernate in caves. The red bat doesn't migrate but buries itself in the leaf litter beneath the tree where it spends its daytime hours. It doesn't really hibernate but enters a state of torpor (deep sleep) and can awaken on a warm winter night and fly about seeking insects to eat.

The red bat is small and secretive, and very few, even naturalists, have seen one roosting in the wild. For five years my wife found red bats high in our American elm trees. One bat was seen for three years in a row in the same tree on the same branch.

Red bats are tiny, the size of an elm leaf, and it takes keen eyesight to spot one and realize it's not just a dead leaf.

