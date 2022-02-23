Nature Note: Early spring wildflowers

he first week of March is when I start to see many of our early spring wildflowers. The following are some that are blooming now or soon will be.

Dandelion is the first wildflower we see, beginning in late winter. It is also the first flower the honeybees feed on, gathering nectar and orange pollen. The name is derived from the French dent-de-lion, meaning "lion's tooth," a reference to the jagged shape of the leaves.

Henbit and deadnettle are the next to appear. Although the plants are different, the flowers are similar and are often mistaken for each other. Honeybees visit both of them. Henbit has red pollen, deadnettle has orange. Both were introduced from Europe. Henbit belongs to the mint family and gets its name because chickens like to eat it. The leaves of deadnettle resemble those of stinging nettle but do not have the stinging hairs, so they are "dead."