Nature Note: Early spring wildflowers

he first week of March is when I start to see many of our early spring wildflowers. The following are some that are blooming now or soon will be.
Dandelion is the first wildflower we see, beginning in late winter. It is also the first flower the honeybees feed on, gathering nectar and orange pollen. The name is derived from the French dent-de-lion, meaning "lion's tooth," a reference to the jagged shape of the leaves.
Henbit and deadnettle are the next to appear. Although the plants are different, the flowers are similar and are often mistaken for each other. Honeybees visit both of them. Henbit has red pollen, deadnettle has orange. Both were introduced from Europe. Henbit belongs to the mint family and gets its name because chickens like to eat it. The leaves of deadnettle resemble those of stinging nettle but do not have the stinging hairs, so they are "dead."
Dog-tooth lily is my favorite spring wildflower. It's called dog-tooth because the slender white bulb looks like a dog's tooth. It's a lovely little prairie flower. The faintly purple flower is an inch across and is bent over at the top of a pinkish stalk. There are two deep green, purple edged, folded leaves at the base of the stalk. The flower has six petals, which are pointed, and bright yellow stamens (pollen-producing organs).
It's interesting that two of the flowers reference teeth, dog-tooth lily and dandelion (dent-de-lion, "lion's tooth"). And in a sense, so does henbit, as in bite, even though chickens don't have teeth.
Spring beauty, also called grass flower, is a low-growing plant with tiny whiteish flowers that have five petals streaked in dark pink. Honeybees visit the flowers for pollen and nectar. Of the 105 different flowers that I've seen honeybees feeding on, spring beauty is the only one with pink pollen.