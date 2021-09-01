Nature Note: Don't Remove Box Turtles!

There are two kinds of box turtles in Oklahoma, and both are found in the Skiatook area, the ornate box turtle, also called the plains box turtle, and the three-toed box turtle. The ornate box turtle is found in more open, prairie settings while the three-toed box turtle is seen in wooded areas. The ornate has bright yellow markings on the top shell (carapace) and on the bottom shell (plastron) and has four toes on the hind foot.

The three-toed box turtle has three toes on the hind foot. The top and bottom shells are plain brown, although there may be light yellow markings on the top shell. For both box turtles, the males have red eyes and red scales on their front feet. Females have brown eyes and brown scales on their front feet.

The lifespan of an ornate box turtle in the wild is approximately 35 years, for the three-toed it's about 70 years. Some kinds of box turtles can live for a hundred years. Box turtles have a relatively small home territory. They also have a strong homing instinct. If they are removed from their home territory to a distant site and released, they will likely spend the rest of their lives trying to get back home. Often, they will pass through dangerous areas such as highways, construction sites, developments and so on. Many are killed trying to get home.