Nature Note: Don't Remove Box Turtles!

There are two kinds of box turtles in Oklahoma, and both are found in the Skiatook area, the ornate box turtle, also called the plains box turtle, and the three-toed box turtle. The ornate box turtle is found in more open, prairie settings while the three-toed box turtle is seen in wooded areas. The ornate has bright yellow markings on the top shell (carapace) and on the bottom shell (plastron) and has four toes on the hind foot.
The three-toed box turtle has three toes on the hind foot. The top and bottom shells are plain brown, although there may be light yellow markings on the top shell. For both box turtles, the males have red eyes and red scales on their front feet. Females have brown eyes and brown scales on their front feet.
The lifespan of an ornate box turtle in the wild is approximately 35 years, for the three-toed it's about 70 years. Some kinds of box turtles can live for a hundred years. Box turtles have a relatively small home territory. They also have a strong homing instinct. If they are removed from their home territory to a distant site and released, they will likely spend the rest of their lives trying to get back home. Often, they will pass through dangerous areas such as highways, construction sites, developments and so on. Many are killed trying to get home.
If you happen to find a box turtle crossing the highway, and it's safe for you to do so, move the turtle to the other side of the road in the direction it was going. Please don't try to relocate it. The turtle will simply try to get back to its home territory. Box turtle numbers are declining because of habitat loss and deaths on highways and in other dangerous settings.
Wild box turtles should not be kept as pets because they will probably stop eating and eventually die. If you want a box turtle as a pet, it's best to purchase one from a supplier that raises captive-bred turtles. Several suppliers can be found on an Internet search, and both ornate and three-toed baby turtles are available.
This summer I started numbering the box turtles I see around our house using fingernail polish on the bottom shell. So far, I've marked nine. All are ornate box turtles, seven females and two males. The only one I see regularly, though, is Number 1. She's my little buddy because I see her every morning in the same place waiting for the piece of apple I give her, and I look forward to seeing her.
It's interesting how we can become attached to a wild animal, because of frequent encounters and familiarity. She likes to come into the garage because of the crickets and bugs she finds there, and I've accidentally closed her in overnight six times.
Before I close the doors in the evening, I search the garage to see if she's there and I never see her. I have no idea where she's hiding. Until I numbered the turtles, I thought it was the same female moving all around the house. Marking them made me realize how small their home territory really is.