Nature Note: Delta flower beetle

The delta flower beetle is a small, colorful insect that belongs to the scarab family. It is less than half an inch long and has a black head and orange and black wing covers.

Its characteristic marking is a white or yellow triangle on the thorax. The triangle looks like the Greek symbol "delta," the fourth letter of the Greek alphabet, hence its name. Antennae are shaped like asymmetrical clubs with finger-like extensions. These are referred to as lamellate antennae

Delta flower beetles are diurnal (active in daytime) and are found throughout the southeastern United States, extending westward to eastern Oklahoma and Texas.

Their life revolves around flowers because the diet consists mostly of pollen.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.