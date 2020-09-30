Nature Note: Daytime Moths

Most moths are nocturnal and fly and feed at night.

However, clearwing moths and some sphinx moths may be seen during daylight hours. They hover over flowers while feeding and are often mistaken for hummingbirds.

As the name implies, clearwing moths have see-through wings. Sphinx moths, also called hawk moths, get their name from the way the caterpillar can raise its head like an Egyptian sphinx.

There are two kinds of clearwing moths and several kinds of sphinx moths in the Skiatook area. I've seen both kinds of clearwing moths and eight kinds of sphinx moths.

