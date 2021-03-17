Nature Note: Daffodils and honeybees

Daffodils are blooming everywhere. In parks, around homes and along roadways. I have a question, though. Have you ever seen a honeybee on a daffodil? I've checked hundreds of daffodils over the years hoping to find honeybees feeding on them and have seen only one honeybee on a daffodil. Fortunately, I had my camera with me and was able to get a picture.

Why do you think honeybees aren't on daffodils? Both are out at the same time and the bees are also feeding on wildflowers, including dandelion, henbit and spring beauty, as well as several trees, but not on daffodils. Perhaps there isn't much nutritional value because they've been hybridized so much, like Bradford pears. However, the honeybee in the picture appears to be gathering nectar and yellow pollen in the pollen baskets on her hind legs and on her head and thorax. Maybe there's another reason.

All members of the Narcissus family (narcissus, daffodil, jonquil) are poisonous and contain the toxin lycorine in all parts of the plant, including the pollen and nectar. Perhaps that is why honeybees avoid daffodils.

One spring I noticed a swallowtail butterfly feeding on a daffodil. A day or so later, it was still there. By the time I realized the butterfly was dead, the flower had wilted and closed around the butterfly. I wonder if the toxin killed the butterfly.

