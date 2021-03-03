 Skip to main content
Nature Note: Cooper's Hawk

The Cooper's hawk is our only resident accipiter (bird hawk).  It's a woodland hawk and is present year-round in the Skiatook area. 

There are two other accipiters, the northern goshawk and the sharp-shinned hawk.  Both nest in the far north and only the sharp-shinned hawk is seen in our area, during winter.  The goshawk is the largest, even larger than our red-tailed hawk.  Sharp-shinned hawks are the smallest of the three.  A Cooper's hawk is considered a medium sized hawk.

Cooper's hawks have short, rounded wings and a long tail.  This enables them to fly through wooded areas in pursuit of birds.  The adult hawk has horizontal markings on the breast, the juvenile has dark vertical streaks.  Both have black and white horizontally banded tails.  As with all birds of prey, the female is larger than the male.

