Nature Note: Chrysalis and Cocoon

Do you know the difference between a chrysalis and a cocoon? The short answer is that a chrysalis is made by a butterfly, a cocoon by a moth. Both contain a pupa, the stage between a caterpillar and a butterfly or moth. Insects like moths and butterflies undergo complete metamorphosis and have four life stages – egg, larva, pupa, adult. The pupa is a transforming stage in which the caterpillar (larva) develops into the winged adult.

The chrysalis, made by a butterfly caterpillar, is like a shell that protects the pupa as it undergoes development. When development is complete, the chrysalis splits and the butterfly crawls out.

A cocoon is the protective silk covering a moth caterpillar makes for the developing pupa within. A chrysalis doesn't have silk. When the moth is ready to come out, an opening forms at one end of the cocoon and the moth emerges.