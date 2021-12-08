 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nature Note: Chrysalis and Cocoon
0 Comments

Nature Note: Chrysalis and Cocoon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Do you know the difference between a chrysalis and a cocoon?  The short answer is that a chrysalis is made by a butterfly, a cocoon by a moth.  Both contain a pupa, the stage between a caterpillar and a butterfly or moth.  Insects like moths and butterflies undergo complete metamorphosis and have four life stages – egg, larva, pupa, adult.  The pupa is a transforming stage in which the caterpillar (larva) develops into the winged adult.
 
The chrysalis, made by a butterfly caterpillar, is like a shell that protects the pupa as it undergoes development.  When development is complete, the chrysalis splits and the butterfly crawls out.
 
A cocoon is the protective silk covering a moth caterpillar makes for the developing pupa within.  A chrysalis doesn't have silk.  When the moth is ready to come out, an opening forms at one end of the cocoon and the moth emerges.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Nature Note: Birds mated for life
News

Nature Note: Birds mated for life

  • Updated

Many birds mate for life – penguins, swans, geese, bald eagles, condors and others. If a swan loses its mate, the surviving bird goes through …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert