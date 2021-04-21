Nature Note: Cedar-Apple rust

Have you noticed the orange globs on some of the Eastern red cedar trees in the Skiatook area?

It's caused by a fungus known as cedar-apple rust, also called juniper-apple rust, since red cedars are junipers. The rust is a plant pathogen that can be a destructive and disfiguring disease. It is widespread in Eastern and Midwestern North America and requires two hosts, red cedars and apple or crabapple trees.

For the disease to occur, the trees need to be within a mile of each other because the spores are carried by wind from tree to tree. The leaves of infected apple trees will have greenish yellow spots that become black. The rust can cause defoliation and reduce the quality of the fruit. Heavy infestations can kill the tree.

Although the orange masses are unsightly on cedars, they are not known to be particularly harmful. Dark brown galls an inch or more in diameter form in the fall. During the following spring, after warm rains, they produce orange tendrils or horns. The tendrils lengthen and become a gelatinous orange mass that may reach the size of a baseball.

