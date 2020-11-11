Nature Note: Caterpillar to moth starts in the fall

The Polyphemus moth is a large, beautiful moth belonging to the giant silkworm family. It is seen in the Skiatook area from mid-April through August.

The caterpillars are present in the fall and are an almost fluorescent green and have vertical yellow lines passing down the body. The head is brown.

The cocoon is oval, has a tough outer layer of silk, and is usually wrapped in the leaves of the plant or tree on which the caterpillar was feeding. The cocoon falls to the ground when the host plant or tree drops its leaves in the fall.

The moth emerges in the spring and is large, with an average wingspan of 6 inches. Its overall coloring is reddish-brown, and it has a large eyespot, surrounded by yellow and blue rings, on each hindwing. A small eyespot is seen on each forewing.

The name Polyphemus comes from Greek mythology. Polyphemus is one of the Cyclopes in Homer's Odyssey, first appearing in the 9th book as a one-eyed, man-eating giant. The moth was named Polyphemus because of the large eyespot on each hindwing.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.