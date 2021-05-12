Nature Note: Box Turtles

Box turtles are solitary animals that do not vocalize and do not have pheromones, chemical scents, to attract other turtles. I've often wondered how they find each other to mate and make baby turtles. So, how do they find each other? It's by chance. That's right, sheer chance.

Several turtles may gather at a feeding area where fruit has fallen from trees or shrubs, such as mulberry or blackberry, and in doing so, encounter one another. We have a grove of trees by the pond where I've cleared out the underbrush to make an open area. During the warm months I take pieces of apple to the grove for the box turtles. There is usually one, maybe two, in the clearing. The most I've seen was five. One year there was a little turtle that would "run" towards me for its piece of apple. For a box turtle, "run" is just a little faster than walk.

Mating occurs in the spring and early summer although I've noted it as late as fall. I often find box turtles mating in the grove. What I may have done by taking pieces of apple to the turtles was create a prolonged feeding area for them, a bit like a singles bar for box turtles.