Nature Note: Box Turtles

Box turtles are solitary animals that do not vocalize and do not have pheromones, chemical scents, to attract other turtles. I've often wondered how they find each other to mate and make baby turtles. So, how do they find each other? It's by chance. That's right, sheer chance.
Several turtles may gather at a feeding area where fruit has fallen from trees or shrubs, such as mulberry or blackberry, and in doing so, encounter one another. We have a grove of trees by the pond where I've cleared out the underbrush to make an open area. During the warm months I take pieces of apple to the grove for the box turtles. There is usually one, maybe two, in the clearing. The most I've seen was five. One year there was a little turtle that would "run" towards me for its piece of apple. For a box turtle, "run" is just a little faster than walk.
Mating occurs in the spring and early summer although I've noted it as late as fall. I often find box turtles mating in the grove. What I may have done by taking pieces of apple to the turtles was create a prolonged feeding area for them, a bit like a singles bar for box turtles.
During mating, the male mounts the female and hooks his toes inside her shell. They remain coupled for up to three hours. The male usually falls over on his back. The female may move about dragging the male. One clever male I saw had backed up against a tree and hadn't fallen over. After mating, the turtles go their separate ways.
If conditions are suitable, the female will begin to lay eggs in three to six weeks. However, she can store sperm and lay fertile eggs after a single mating for up to four years. Given that box turtles are solitary animals, and they may not encounter another box turtle for a very long time, this is an efficient species survival strategy.