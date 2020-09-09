Nature Note: Box Turtles

Oklahoma has two kinds of box turtles, the ornate box turtle and the three-toed box turtle. We have both in the Skiatook area.

The ornate box turtle is found in more open, prairie settings; the three-toed box turtle is seen in wooded areas. The ornate has bright yellow markings on the top shell (carapace) and bottom shell (plastron) and has four toes on the hind foot.

As the name implies, the three-toed has only three toes on the hind foot. The top and bottom shells are plain brown, although there may be light markings on the top shell.

Male box turtles have red eyes and red scales on their front feet, female box turtles have brown eyes and brown scales on their front feet.

Box turtles can be attracted by putting food out for them. A friend puts out overripe bananas, I use pieces of apple. Both work great.

