Nature Note: Birds mated for life

Many birds mate for life – penguins, swans, geese, bald eagles, condors and others. If a swan loses its mate, the surviving bird goes through a grieving process, one that a human would recognize. Canada geese are so devoted to each other that if one is sick or injured, the other will remain with its partner, guarding it, until the goose recovers or passes away. Like swans, they too go through a grieving process.

The only songbirds in the Skiatook area that are monogamous and mate for life are bluebirds, house finches and cardinals. The term monogamous is derived from the Greek words "monos" (single) and "gamous" (marriage). Although not songbirds, mourning doves and Eurasian collard doves are also monogamous. We usually see cardinals and house finches in pairs at our bird feeders and male cardinals often feed the females. It looks like a cardinal kiss. The males of all three will bring food to the females while they are incubating eggs. If one of a pair dies, the remaining partner will find a new mate.

During the minus 10 degrees cold snap we had last winter, we lost all our bluebirds to the bitter cold. Three died in a nest box, huddled together for warmth, one died alone in another box. This year we did not see a single bluebird on our property, the first time in our 23 years living here. We have 25 bluebird boxes around the property and always have nests and babies. The most we ever had was 6 nests one year: none this year. I'm hoping we have a comeback in 2022.