Nature Note: Bird Flocks and Murmurations

Many birds flock together to eat and to fly. They do this because there is safety in numbers. The birds in a group are all looking in different directions and are better able to spot potential predators. Also, predators are distracted and confused by a mass of moving birds. The movement makes it difficult for them to pick out a single bird.

During the winter we have flocks of blackbirds at our backyard feeders. Most of them are red-winged blackbirds with some cowbirds. In the picture of the birds flying in front of the fence, the white bird in the middle is a leucistic (white) Eurasian collard dove. It forages with the blackbirds.

We have seen clouds of blackbirds fly over the house, stretching from horizon to horizon, flying north to feeding grounds in the morning and returning in the evening to roost. A flock that large is called a murmuration. The word is an example of onomatopoeia, where the word imitates a natural sound. For example, chickadee, cuckoo, whip-poor-will. Murmuration is the sound of the wingbeats of hundreds or thousands of birds flying together. The term onomatopoeia originated in the late 16th century and is based on the Greek words onoma "name" and poios "making."