Nature Note: Barn Swallows

The head, back and wings are blue-black, the breast is buffy and the throat is reddish brown. They have a long, forked tail. Barn swallows nest under bridges and culverts and under the eaves of houses, porches and outbuildings. The nest is a bowl of mud pellets and grass lined with feathers.

One summer we had a pair nest on our front porch. Both birds would fly out together to collect nesting material and return together. One usually had mud, the other grass or straw. The bird with grass positioned it in the nest, then the one with mud would pack it in. Great teamwork! They lined the nest with chicken feathers collected from a neighbor's flock. It took six days to build the nest, start to finish. The birds will make up to a thousand trips to collect enough mud and grass. If they happen to nest on a house porch, they can make a big mess, but it's easy to wash down with a hose after nesting is over. They are certainly worth having and watching.