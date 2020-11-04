Nature Note: Assassin bugs stalk prey

Assassin bugs belong to the insect family Reduviidae and are often referred to as reduviid bugs. The one commonly found in the Skiatook area is the wheel bug. It's called wheel bug because of the semicircular crest on its thorax. Wheel bugs are dark, robust insects, 1–1¼ inches long, and have a narrow head and large eyes. A prominent feature is the formidable, curved proboscis, which it uses to stab prey, other insects. The proboscis is folded under the head and is unfolded prior to attack. They lie in wait on flowers and stalk their prey, hence the name assassin bug.
Wheel bugs are a gardener's friend because they prey on a variety of insect pests. However, never try to grasp one because it will inflict a painful bite. Years ago, I had a college student working with me in my research lab. We had been talking about reduviid bugs and I had mentioned the painful bite. He decided he wanted to see what it was like, so he caught one, held it, and was bitten. Said it hurt like hell. His heritage was Comanche, and he claimed that other Indian tribes were wusses.
In parts of Mexico and in Central and South America, a related reduviid transmits a parasite that causes the disease known as Chagas’ Disease. It infects 24 million people with 60 thousand deaths annually. The disease affects the heart and central nervous system. The parasite that causes the disease has been found in 18 different mammals in the United States, however the disease has not been reported in humans. The reason for this is that the reduviid that transmits the disease in Central and South America does not occur in the United States. The reduviids that are found here feed on animals, not humans.
The young Comanche was also my animal trapper on a project that involved live-trapping wild mammals in Tulsa County to see if any were infected with the parasite that causes Chagas' Disease. Trapped animals were brought to the lab, a small sample of blood was taken, and the animals were released at the site where they were caught. Seven kinds of mammals were trapped and examined, with 5 out of 8 raccoons found to have the parasite in their blood. Results were published in The American Journal of Veterinary Research. It was the first report of wild animals naturally infected in Oklahoma. Again, to emphasize, even though raccoons in Oklahoma harbor the parasite that causes Chagas' Disease, it is not a threat to humans because the reduviids that transmit the parasite between raccoons do not feed on humans.
Photos from the left: a wheel bug on goldenrod blossoms with its proboscis folded under the head; a wheel bug unfolding its proboscis, preparing to attack a cucumber beetle (lower left); a mated pair of wheel bugs with the smaller male above. Mating takes place in the fall.
