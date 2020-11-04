Nature Note: Assassin bugs stalk prey

Assassin bugs belong to the insect family Reduviidae and are often referred to as reduviid bugs. The one commonly found in the Skiatook area is the wheel bug. It's called wheel bug because of the semicircular crest on its thorax. Wheel bugs are dark, robust insects, 1–1¼ inches long, and have a narrow head and large eyes. A prominent feature is the formidable, curved proboscis, which it uses to stab prey, other insects. The proboscis is folded under the head and is unfolded prior to attack. They lie in wait on flowers and stalk their prey, hence the name assassin bug.

Wheel bugs are a gardener's friend because they prey on a variety of insect pests. However, never try to grasp one because it will inflict a painful bite. Years ago, I had a college student working with me in my research lab. We had been talking about reduviid bugs and I had mentioned the painful bite. He decided he wanted to see what it was like, so he caught one, held it, and was bitten. Said it hurt like hell. His heritage was Comanche, and he claimed that other Indian tribes were wusses.