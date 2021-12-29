Nature Note: Animal Lifespans

Large animals live longer than small animals. For example, among rodents the lifespan of a beaver is 10-12 years. That of a mouse, 1-1½ years.

The same is true for other groups of animals, including birds. A bald eagle will live for 20 years, a house sparrow only 3 years.

The number of heartbeats in a lifetime may be part of the reason why large animals live longer than small animals. Mammals experience about a billion heartbeats throughout a lifetime. The heart rate of a shrew is a thousand beats per minute. A gray whale averages 4-8 heartbeats per minute. The blue whale, largest animal to have ever lived on Earth, has a heart rate of 2 beats per minute in a deep dive. Its lifespan is 50-60 years, that of a gray whale, 55-70 years. A shrew's lifespan is 1 year. Because of their slow heart rates, whales will live far longer than shrews before they use up their allotted number of heartbeats.

When it comes to size, the opposite is true for dogs. Small dogs live longer than large dogs. A large dog such as a Rottweiler will live 8-10 years whereas a small dog like a chihuahua, 12-20 years. A medium size dog like a corgi will live 12-15 years.

Why is this true?

One reason is that large dogs age more quickly. They age faster. Therefore, they encounter diseases such as cancers, tumors, diabetes and others, sooner. Many large dogs, such as Dobermans, shepherds and Rottweilers, are working dogs and may experience greater work-related stress than small, non-working dogs.