Nature Note: American Beautyberry

The American beautyberry is a 3–5-foot-tall shrub with long arching branches. It is found throughout the southern states as far west as Oklahoma and Texas. It's an understory plant that prefers full sun but will tolerate partial shade and can be found in moist areas.

It has tiny inconspicuous pink flowers in August. The plant's striking feature is the iridescent purple berries in October and November, sometimes remaining into winter. The beautiful berries are absolutely stunning. I don't see anything like it in nature right now. Berries are clustered about the stem at the base of the leaves. The berries are food for birds and other wildlife including deer, which also eat the leaves.

Beautyberries are edible. The raw berry has a spicy, mildly sweet flavor. A tea can be made from the berries as well as a juice concentrate that can be used to make jelly, jello, sauces for fish, poultry and pork, and other food items. Native Americans made a tea from the roots and leaves for use in sweat baths to treat rheumatism, fevers and malaria.

