Nature Note: A Tale of Two Skunks

There are two kinds of skunks in the Skiatook area, the spotted skunk and the striped skunk.

Although both kinds are found throughout the United States, the only one I've seen, either on our property or killed along the roadway, has been the striped skunk. Both are nocturnal, although the striped skunk may be seen during daylight hours on overcast days. Both sometimes carry rabies or distemper.

The spotted skunk is small, with a body smaller than that of a cottontail rabbit; the tail makes it longer. It's an attractive little carnivore, black with spotted stripes across its back and sides. Spotted skunks are excellent climbers and will often go up trees to escape danger.

The striped skunk is the one we usually see. It's the size of a house cat and has a white stripe on its forehead, which divides at the shoulders and continues down the back as two white lines to a dark bushy tail. There's a great deal of variation in the amount of white on the back, which can be seen in the two photos.

The daytime picture shows a skunk with its back completely white, whereas the nighttime picture, taken with a trail camera using infrared light, shows a skunk with its back mostly black and the white stripes running down the sides. It has the typical markings of a striped skunk.