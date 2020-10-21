 Skip to main content
Nature Note: A tale of two butterflies

The viceroy butterfly is often confused with the monarch butterfly because of its similar orange and black pattern and white spots on the wing margins.

However, the viceroy has a black band across the hindwings, which the monarch does not have. Viceroys are also smaller than monarchs. Viceroy caterpillars do not feed on milkweed, the food plant of monarch caterpillars, which causes the caterpillars and butterflies to be distasteful to predators such as birds.

Nonetheless, the butterfly mimics the coloring of the monarch, and in doing so, fools its predators into thinking it's a monarch. Viceroy caterpillars feed on a variety of plants, especially those of the willow family.

We are seeing both butterflies these days.

