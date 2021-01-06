Nature Note: 2020 mildest weather year in 21 years

Skiatook's 2020 was an interesting year for weather. It was the mildest of the past 21 years.

The temperature low was 13° on February 14, the high was 99° on August 28, a spread of 86 degrees. It was the only year, in the past 21, that had a temperature spread in the 80s. The rest were in the 90s or 100s, and the greatest was 2011, when it went from -12° to 113°, a spread of 125 degrees!

Here are some weather highlights of the past year. We had five snows – two in January, one in February, and two in December. The greatest accumulation was 4½ inches on December 13.

Spring rains brought beautiful wildflowers. A clear night on April 7 gave us a perfect view of a lovely Pink Full Moon. Later in April, we saw mammatus clouds (hangy-downy clouds). The word mammatus is derived from the Latin word meaning "breast."

July brought an unusual (for July) amount of rain, 6.4 inches. Total rainfall for the year was 45.5 inches, 4.4 inches above normal. Fall was normal, as was December and the beginning of winter.

