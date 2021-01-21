Municipal filings for cities and towns within Osage County start Feb. 1

Candidates for municipal offices in the Town of Avant, Town of Burbank, City of Barnsdall, Town of Fairfax, City of Hominy, City of Shidler, Town of Prue and Town of Wynona will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 1, 2021.

Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the County Election Board, said the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board office for the indicated offices for each of the following offices:

Town of Avant:

2 Trustees, 4 yr terms

1 Trustee, 2 yr unexpired term

City of Barnsdall:

Council Member Ward 2, 4 yr term

Council Member Ward 4, 4 yr term

Treasurer, 4 yr term

Town of Burbank:

1 Trustee, 4 yr term

2 Trustees, 2 yr unexpired terms

Town Clerk, 4 yr term

Town of Fairfax: