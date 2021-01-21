 Skip to main content
Municipal filings for cities and towns within Osage County start Feb. 1

Candidates for municipal offices in the Town of Avant, Town of Burbank, City of Barnsdall, Town of Fairfax, City of Hominy, City of Shidler, Town of Prue and Town of Wynona will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 1, 2021.

Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the County Election Board, said the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board office for the indicated offices for each of the following offices:

Town of Avant:

2 Trustees, 4 yr terms

1 Trustee, 2 yr unexpired term

City of Barnsdall:

Council Member Ward 2, 4 yr term

Council Member Ward 4, 4 yr term

Treasurer, 4 yr term

Town of Burbank:

1 Trustee, 4 yr term

2 Trustees, 2 yr unexpired terms

Town Clerk, 4 yr term

Town of Fairfax:

2 Trustees, 4 yr terms

1 Trustee, 2 yr unexpired term


City of Hominy:

Council Member Ward 1, 4 yr term

Council Member Ward 4, 4 yr term

Council Member at Large, 4 yr term

Town of Prue:

3 Trustees, 4 yr terms

1 Trustee, 2 yr unexpired term

Clerk, 2 yr unexpired term

City of Shidler:

Council Member, Ward 1, Seat 2, 4 yr term

Council Member, Ward 2, Seat 2, 4 yr term

Council Member, Ward 3, Seat 2, 4 yr term

Council Member, Ward 4, Seat 2, 4 yr term

Council Member, Ward 2, Seat 1, 2 yr unexpired

Town of Wynona:

3 Trustees, 4 yr term

1 Trustee, 2 yr unexpired term

Town Treasurer, 4 yr term

The municipal offices at stake will be filled in the nonpartisan General Election scheduled April 6, 2021.

For more election-related information, call the Osage County Election Board at  (918) 287-3036, e-mail at OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov or visit www.elections.ok.gov or www.osage.okcounties.org

