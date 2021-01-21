Municipal filings for cities and towns within Osage County start Feb. 1

Candidates for municipal offices in the Town of Avant, Town of Burbank, City of Barnsdall, Town of Fairfax, City of Hominy, City of Shidler, Town of Prue and Town of Wynona will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 1, 2021.
Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the County Election Board, said the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board office for the indicated offices for each of the following offices:
Town of Avant:
2 Trustees, 4 yr terms
1 Trustee, 2 yr unexpired term
City of Barnsdall:
Council Member Ward 2, 4 yr term
Council Member Ward 4, 4 yr term
Treasurer, 4 yr term
Town of Burbank:
1 Trustee, 4 yr term
2 Trustees, 2 yr unexpired terms
Town Clerk, 4 yr term
Town of Fairfax:
2 Trustees, 4 yr terms
1 Trustee, 2 yr unexpired term
City of Hominy:
Council Member Ward 1, 4 yr term
Council Member Ward 4, 4 yr term
Council Member at Large, 4 yr term
Town of Prue:
3 Trustees, 4 yr terms
1 Trustee, 2 yr unexpired term
Clerk, 2 yr unexpired term
City of Shidler:
Council Member, Ward 1, Seat 2, 4 yr term
Council Member, Ward 2, Seat 2, 4 yr term
Council Member, Ward 3, Seat 2, 4 yr term
Council Member, Ward 4, Seat 2, 4 yr term
Council Member, Ward 2, Seat 1, 2 yr unexpired
Town of Wynona:
3 Trustees, 4 yr term
1 Trustee, 2 yr unexpired term
Town Treasurer, 4 yr term
The municipal offices at stake will be filled in the nonpartisan General Election scheduled April 6, 2021.
For more election-related information, call the Osage County Election Board at (918) 287-3036, e-mail at OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov or visit www.elections.ok.gov or www.osage.okcounties.org