More than 150,000 Oklahomans Now Receiving SoonerCare Through Expansion

More than 150,000 Oklahomans (breakdown attached) are now receiving SoonerCare health benefits due to Medicaid expansion. This amount adds to the already one million plus Oklahomans receiving SoonerCare benefits. Some of the new benefits for qualifying adults include behavioral health coverage, tobacco cessation, prescriptions and much more.
“We are eager to serve this new group of adults who now have health care coverage and can receive the care they need,” said OHCA CEO Kevin Corbett. “However, we know there more Oklahomans who are eligible who still need to apply. We are currently working with our community partners to reach those hard-to-find eligible adults. We encourage Oklahomans to spread the word to their family and friends in hopes of providing health care coverage to those who need it.”
Oklahomans should gather their documents ahead of time (link to required documents), then apply at www.mysoonercare.org or by calling 800-987-7767. Those who apply by phone or online will receive notification of their status immediately. Those who choose to print off the application, available in English and Spanish, will have a 14-21 day wait time. All approved applicants will receive a letter by mail.
“For those Oklahomans who have been approved for SoonerCare through expansion, we encourage them to locate a provider, which will teach them healthy lifestyle choices, identify and treat common medical conditions and make referrals to specialists,” added Corbett. “A provider tool is located on our website for Oklahomans to search by plan (SoonerCare), provider name, facility, specialty, state and city.”
Visit www.mysoonercare.org for the provider tool and a list of member benefits.
About Medicaid expansion:
On June 30, 2020, the Oklahoma Medicaid Expansion Initiative, State Question 802, passed by a majority vote to expand Medicaid eligibility to adults ages 19-64 whose income is 138% (133% with a 5% disregard) of the federal poverty level or lower. This equates to an estimated annual income of $17,796 for an individual or $36,588 for a family of four.